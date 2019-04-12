Home
Impaired drivers collide with two OSP troopers

Impaired drivers collide with two OSP troopers

News Regional Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. – In the span of one week, two Oregon State Police troopers were pulled from job duty because of crashes involving impaired drivers.

According to OSP, both troopers escaped major injury and are at home healing.

Police said the safety of everyone on the road, including troopers, is in your hands. “The responsible choice to drive within the law, to drive undistracted, to slow down or move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road and above all else to DRIVE SOBER!” OSP said.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »