Impaired drivers collide with two OSP troopers

SALEM, Ore. – In the span of one week, two Oregon State Police troopers were pulled from job duty because of crashes involving impaired drivers.
According to OSP, both troopers escaped major injury and are at home healing.
Police said the safety of everyone on the road, including troopers, is in your hands. “The responsible choice to drive within the law, to drive undistracted, to slow down or move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road and above all else to DRIVE SOBER!” OSP said.