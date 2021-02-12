Impeachment day four: Trump’s defense

On Thursday House impeachment managers made their final attempt to convince senators Mr. Trump must be held accountable for directing rioters to attack.
“The President told them to be there, and so they actually believed they would face no punishment,” Colorado’s Rep. Diane DeGette said.
They described a president who encouraged violence not just on January 6th, but throughout his presidency, and refused to condemn it afterward.
“January 6th was not some unexpected radical break from his normal, law-abiding and peaceful disposition. This was his state of mind, this was his essential M-O!” lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin said.
Mr. Trump’s attorneys are expected to call the trial political, and will also focus on his right to free speech.
