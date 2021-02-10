Impeachment day two: Trump’s words in focus

“He assembled the mob, summoned the mob, incited the mob,” impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse said.
House Democrats methodically laid out allegations that Mr. Trump encouraged an angry group of supporters, some of them armed and ready to turn rhetoric into revolution on the very day when Congress was counting the votes to finalize the 2020 election.
The Trump legal team will begin their defense on Friday by focusing on claims the former president was exercising free speech and never encouraged violence.
