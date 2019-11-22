Impeachment hearings conclude, lawmakers try to determine what’s next

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – In Washington, impeachment hearings are over, and lawmakers are trying to determine what’s next.
The House Intelligence Committee will summarize all the testimony and hand it over to the Judiciary Committee to determine if there’s enough evidence to charge president trump, and with what.
During Thursday’s hearing, the last two witnesses corroborated what we’ve already heard: President Trump allegedly had his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, directing an effort to exchange aid for an investigation of the Bidens, and that it wasn’t Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.
“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian Security Services themselves,” said Former National Security official Fiona Hill.
Of course, it’s up to the House to vote on impeachment. If the president is in fact impeached, Senate Republicans are already meeting with the White House, planning for a trial that could last as little as two weeks. White House aides say President Trump is ready.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2qBW93A