Impeachment opening arguments adjourn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The White House wrapped up their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump, using just under ten hours over a three-day period to explain their case.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the question-and-answer portion of trial will include two days of deliberations between Democrat and Republican leaders to determine if witnesses will be used for the duration of the trial.
The questions will be submitted ahead of Wednesday’s hearing with each side getting five minutes to respond with an answer.
Both sessions on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to last up to eight hours.