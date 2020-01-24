Impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Friday morning represents the final chance for House managers in the impeachment trial to make their case against President Trump and to try and win over at least four Republican senators as they push for more evidence and witnesses and ultimately to remove the president from office.
As House managers close their opening arguments, their focus is on the second article of impeachment: accusing the president of the obstruction of Congress by failing to turn over evidence and threatening to block administration witnesses.
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “Why are you so afraid of witnesses and documents, what’s wrong with getting the truth on something so important as this?”
The president fired back, posting, “The impeachment hoax is interfering with the 2020 election – but that was the idea behind the radical left, do nothing Dems scam attack. They always knew I did nothing wrong!
Democrats countered, saying over three days they’ve meticulously laid out an overwhelming case against the president.
Representative Adam Schiff said, “You can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country. This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed.”
While Republicans continue to argue they’ve heard nothing new and that the accusations against the president don’t rise to the level of criminal activity or impeachment. “I challenge everybody here if there was one new piece of information,” said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN).
The president’s defense team will open their case this weekend. There are indications the president’s lawyers may save their most powerful arguments for Monday and Tuesday when more people may be paying attention to the trial.