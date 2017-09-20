Improved classification rating could save property owners money

“We’re excited for it, because it’s basically validation on what we do,” Medford Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fish says.
Medford Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fish says the designation comes from the Insurance Service Office, a national organization which evaluates fire departments around the country and shares their classification with insurance companies.
“Based on the fire department themselves, the communication system or dispatch center, and the water system in the area,” Chief Fish explains.
The better the classification, the lower your insurance rates could be.
“One of our former firefighters that retired, he brought me just yesterday a copy of a letter he received from his insurance company,” Chief Fish says, “[they] noticed that we received a new classification rating and it dropped his rate $70 a year.”
Chief Fish says the improvement is good news for property owners wallets, and their peace of mind.
“They rate how we respond and those kind of things so the public can kind of be assured that they’re getting their bang for their buck as well as good quality people coming.”
The department received additional points for the construction of the new fire stations, and for moving their ladder truck closer to the center of town. The new classification is effective December 1, 2017. If you’re interested in learning if the change may impact your rates, you’re encouraged to call your insurance company.