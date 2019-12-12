In-N-Out opens third location in Oregon

In-N-Out’s first foray into Oregon was in Medford back in 2015. Then another location opened up in Grants Pass in 2017. Now, two years later, there’s another In-N-Out in Keizer.
Every opening seems to be a major event for the burger chain, with hungry patrons bringing long lines and lots of traffic. The new restaurant, only 45 miles south of Portland, was no exception.
KGW reports up to 200 cars could be at the Keizer location during peak hours.
In-N-Out patrons who were waiting in the cold for the grand opening were given coffee and cocoa before the 9 a.m. opening.
One thing is for sure, local fans of the burger chain will have a very merry holiday season.