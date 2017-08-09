Incident Management Team offers knowledge on fire situation

Prospect, Ore. — The incident management team says its goal is to provide the community with information so everyone can make smart decisions for themselves.
“If you’re not aware, you could get hurt,” Lori Williams said.
Hoping to become a camp host at Mill Creek Campsite, Lori Williams wants to know what’s going on with all the fires.
“It’s a little scary sometimes,” Williams said.
Williams was among dozens of others who gathered at Prospect Charter School Tuesday night to hear first hand what the flames mean for them.
“Really the intent is to give community members updates when there are changes and what’s going on,” Koshare Eagle said.
Koshare Eagle is with the inter-agency incident management team.
Eagle and others from the team say in their time working with fires in the area, they’ve never experienced conditions like this: a series of days with record-high temperatures followed by lightning storms.
“We’ve certainly had a big change from the super hot, dry weather last week, to the lightning that’s occurred in the last couple days and the thunderstorms. And tonight… the pouring rain,” Eagle said.
While lightening is sparking fires, fire crews are making progress against the flames.
Sheer numbers help – 800 crews are working the Blanket Fire.
400 more are on the Spruce Lake Fire.
Even as they worry about their safety, community members are keeping crews in their thoughts and prayers.
“I look down at the thermostat in my car. It was over 100 degrees, and they’re out there in that working. How they don’t pass our every hour I have no idea,” Williams said.
This group – just a fraction of a community – is thankful for the dedication and efforts of everyone working to keep them safe.
“Firefighters… we love you. Thank you,” Williams said.
Due to more lightning strikes Tuesday, the team expects more fire starts Wednesday.
However, the team says the rain mixed in from Tuesday should help.