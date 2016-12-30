Incoming interim-Jackson County Sheriff addresses transition

Medford, Ore. — Captain Nathan Sickler with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over after current Sheriff Corey Falls resigns his position Friday afternoon.
He issued the following statement addressing the transition just a little over an hour before he effectively takes over the sheriff’s office:
At 3:00 pm today, Corey Falls will be resigning his position as our Sheriff and I will be tasked with overseeing the Sheriff’s Office until the commissioners appoint someone to serve as Sheriff over the next two years. I have confidence the commissioners will make this decision in a timely manner so we can all move forward with certainty.
I feel it is important to inform the public we expect no interruption in the services provided to you by the Sheriff’s Office. The men and women who work for this office are very professional and dedicated to our community. We all take pride in the jobs we do here and we will continue to move forward through this transition period.
I also want to thank Sheriff Falls for his service to our county. He brought much needed change to our agency when he took office and his leadership, ideals, progressive approach, and his professionalism will be missed. We wish him the best of success in his new endeavors for the Gresham Police Department.
While this position I have been assigned is temporary, I will focus on maintaining our relationships with our community and public safety partners, in addition to providing the best level of service we can. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Captain Nathan Sickler
Sheriff Corey Falls announced in November he is leaving the County for a position with Gresham Police.
Falls opened up about his reason for leaving the county during a press conference on Tuesday—and he made some pointed comments toward Jackson County officials, accusing them of harassment and bullying.
Jackson County Commissioners later responded by releasing a report about the claims marked ‘confidential’ to the public. That report stated that Falls had not been the victim of harassment.
Sheriff Falls said its obvious the report is biassed, and he questioned why it was released publicly in the first place.