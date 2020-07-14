Increasing number of states pause reopening

(CNN) There were more than 58,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the U.S. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and many health officials expect the upward trend to continue.
The surge in COVID cases has some states taking action and it comes as the Trump administration is pushing to have many schools reopen within the next few weeks.
More than two dozen states have placed the reopening process on pause.
Dr. Peter Hotez with the Baylor College of Medicine expects more parts of the country will follow suit. “I don’t see how this ends,” he said. “These numbers will keep going up, we’ll go way past 100,000 new cases per day.”
On Monday, restrictions on indoor activities were re-instated in New Mexico, Oregon and California.
The U.S. has recorded more than 3.3 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.