Indian army claims discovery of “Yeti” footprints in the Himalayas

HIMACHAL PRADESH, India (NBC) – Mountaineers in the Indian army, on duty in the Himalayas, believe they’ve discovered footprints of the abominable snowman or Yeti.
The abominable snowman is part of Nepali folklore and is said to live high in the Himalayas, mostly out-of-sight from people.
But the Indian army tweeted a few days ago that some of its mountaineers found footprints measuring 32 by 15 inches.
For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019
The footprints were found on the Nepal-China border in a remote area on the Makalu Mountain.
Tales of a wild hairy beast that roams the Himalayas have circulated for years.
Tarun Goel, an author and mountaineer, said, “Even local shepherds also claim having seen big-footed animals. So, these claims are a part of folklore in the Himalayas. So, they can’t be ridiculed or outrightly rejected that this is a figment of someone’s imagination. These are indeed historical sightings.”
Even Sir Edmund Hillary, who was the first to climb Mt. Everest, searched for the Yeti.
In 2008 Japanese climbers on the mountain said they had seen yeti footprints.
Some climbers believe in the Yeti, others do not.
Mountaineer Rijul Gill said, “No, you know, I am yet to encounter Yeti. But, you know, as a mountaineer, as a trekker, you know, it is a dream to… you know, just… if we can have some glimpse or some footprints of Yeti that will be very satisfying. Because we have read about it, we have heard about it.”
In 2008, two Americans said they had found the remains of a half-man, half-beast, that eventually turned out to be a rubber gorilla suit.
Research by a British scientist in 2013 concluded that Yeti may, in fact, be a sub-species of brown bear.