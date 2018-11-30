Indiana 4-year-old shot by toddler

LEBANON, Ind. (WTHR) – A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot by her 2-year-old brother in Lebanon, Indiana Thursday.
Police say the children were being watched by their grandparents when the shooting happened around 10 a.m.
The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.
“I cannot stress how important it is to make sure if you own a firearm they have to be safe at all times. A child does not know everything about a firearm and it doesn’t take much for an accident to happen. Firearm safety, there are classes all over the place. If you are going to have one make sure you have somewhere safe to keep it,” Lebanon Police Officer Justin Fuston said.
