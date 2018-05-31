Indiana grandma ends drug debt with loaded gun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH/CNN) – An Indiana grandmother said she got her grandson out of his drug debt by pulling out her own gun. It happened Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Jonnie McIntosh loves sitting outside to send her grandchildren off. But earlier this week, she sat with her handgun. “My life was flashing before my eyes,” she said.
A man and woman walked up to her home, demanding $20 they say her grandson owed them for drugs. They then showed a gun.
McIntosh said, “They threatened to shoot up the house. ‘Somebody’s going to pay her her money.'”
McIntosh said she doesn’t allow drugs in her house but knows her grandson sometimes hangs around the wrong crowd.
“I went inside and grabbed the gun,” she explained. A gun pointed at her. McIntosh, now pointing a gun at these strangers, said, “You better go and you better go now.”
They responded. McIntosh said, “It don’t matter to me I’ll shoot you. And I said not if I shoot you first.”
Her gun was loaded. “I’m saying to myself, ‘God please don’t let him shoot it,’” McIntosh said.
The pair ran from her doorstep leaving, McIntosh holding her gun, something she’s owned for only six weeks. “I don’t like guns,” she explained. “But the violence and the drugs and all this out here.”
She bought one last year. Gun violence took the life of her grandson’s girlfriend and her unborn baby. “I got to give in to something I don’t want to,” McIntosh said.
All she wants: peace in the streets. But she says she knows what could happen if someone threatens her with a gun. “I don’t know what else to do other than shoot because 911 can’t get here quick enough. I mean it just takes a split second.”