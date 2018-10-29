Indonesia plane crash: no survivors

JAKARTA, Indonesia (RTV/NBCNC) – Indonesian rescue officials say no one survived the crash of a 737 jetliner shortly after take-off from the capital, Jakarta.
There were 189 people on board the plane when it went down early Monday.
Rescue crews have retrieved body parts from the crash site at sea.
Still photos from the Indonesian search and rescue agency service showed six body bags being gathered at the port in Jakarta.
The flight was operated by Lion Air on a domestic flight.
The pilot requested to return to the airport before the plane lost contact 13 minutes into the flight.
Rescue workers did not immediately locate the main body of the plane.
They did find debris and aircraft parts floating on the surface of the Java Sea.
Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said the plane was an almost new Boeing 737 Max 8.
Indonesia is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, but its safety record is patchy.