Infant sustains “life-threatening injuries” in alleged child abuse case, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A father was arrested for allegedly severely injuring his infant child.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, child welfare workers called police regarding a 3-month-old child hospitalized at Three Rivers Medical Center. The baby reportedly had “severe injuries” and had to be flown to OHSU in Portland.
Police went to the family’s home in the 400 block of Southwest H Street, where they found the child’s father, 27-year-old Joshua Eugene Whetzel. He was arrested on charges of assault in the first degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call police. The investigation is ongoing.