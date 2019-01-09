Influenza on the rise in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Flu season is kicking into high gear in southern Oregon.
The latest report from Josephine County Public Health officials says influenza is circulating widely in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
According to the CDC, this year the H1n1 strain—also known as swine flu—is responsible for the majority of flu cases nationwide, particularly in those under 40.
Just last month, 26-year-old conservative journalist Bre Peyton died from it.
Dr. Dan Jernigan is the director of the Influenza Division at CDC. He said, “We’ve already seen thousands of hospitalizations this year and we will expect a whole lot more because that’s what influenza does.”
With last year’s flu season one of the deadliest, the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine.
Peak flu season usually hits in February or late January, so doctors say we will likely see cases continue to rise for weeks to come. With the worst possibly still ahead, if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine it’s definitely not too late.
To find flu vaccine clinic, visit www.flu.oregon.gov,