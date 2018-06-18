Injured climber rescued from Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – An injured climber was successfully rescued from the slopes of Mount Shasta Monday.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of June 18, an 18-year-old Medford man was climbing up the mountain with a partner. However, after his partner started showing signs of altitude sickness, they decided to descend by sliding down with a technique called “glissading.” The 18-year-old was still wearing crampons on his boots which became hooked on a piece of ice, injuring his ankle.
At about 8:13 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from the injured man’s climbing partner. The Siskiyou County Search and Rescue team was activated and requested the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s Northern Air Operations Unit in Redding.
A CHP helicopter crew found the injured hiker near Lake Helen. The pilot and paramedic on board transported the man to an ambulance in the city of Mt. Shasta.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “We are very appreciative of the great team effort that made this rescue mission a success and I am pleased [the injured climber] is doing well and on the road to a full recovery.”