Injured hiker rescued from Mt. McLoughlin

MOUNT MCLOUGHLIN, Ore. – Local search and rescue crews banded together to get an injured hiker off of Mount McLoughlin.
On Tuesday at about 5:20 p.m., the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for help rescuing a hiker stuck on the mountain at an elevation of about 8,000 feet.
JCSO’s search and rescue team deployed a six-person ground crew and two more on horseback. Dangerous terrain halted the horses at about 7,000 feet, but the ground crew was able to continue on, reaching the female hiker at about 10:25 p.m.
Once they got there, the SAR team put a temporary binding on her injured ankle and carried her down to the horses, where she was taken by horseback off the mountain.