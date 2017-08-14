Inland earthquake recorded in eastern Oregon

Joseph, Ore. – The United State Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake in eastern Oregon.
The inland quake took place in the Wallowa Mountain range near the Oregon-Idaho border.
USGS data shows the magnitude 3.2 quake took place at approximately 12:20 a.m. Monday.
According to the La Grande Observer, researchers have been investigating why the Wallowa Mountains are rising and what is causing usually gentle temblors.
Researchers said the Wallowa Fault is long enough to produce a magnitude 6 quake, which could prove devastating for the area.
However, a 1993 geological study concluded no large earthquakes occurred within the last 140,000 years.