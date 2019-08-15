Inmate attempts suicide at Klamath County Jail

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public about a suicide attempt that occurred in the county jail.
On Wednesday, a 53-year-old man was being held alone in a booking cell at the Klamath County Jail for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespass.
Just after 8:00 p.m., the man attempted suicide, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies found the man they started CPR and were able to re-establish a pulse.
The man was reportedly taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center where, as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, he was in the intensive care unit.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident along with the Klamath Falls Police Department.
The name of the inmate will not be publicly released out of respect for his privacy, deputies said.