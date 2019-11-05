Inmate dies in the Jackson County Jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man died while incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail Monday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of November 4, 28-year-old inmate Scott Lee Ashbaugh was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check.
A deputy attempted CPR, but Ashbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived.
The preliminary results indicate Ashbaugh died from an apparent suicide. An autopsy is scheduled for November 6 to determine the exact cause and manner of death. Deputies said he was alone in the cell when he died.
According to JCSO, Ashbaugh was arrested on October 19 for a probation violation for failing to report as a sex offender and resisting arrest. He was set to be released on November 7.
The death remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Mental health services are available to Jackson County inmates. Jackson County Mental Health also provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 541-774-8201. Walk-in services are also available at 140 South Holly Street in Medford between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.