Inmate escapes Josephine County jail, immediately caught

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– An inmate from the Josephine County jail was on the loose midday Saturday after escaping from the facility.
Justin Denney, 26, escaped through the ventilation system of the jail by way of a human-made hole in the roof of a janitor closet, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Denney was then able to escape by accessing the roof of the jail through the ventilation system.
Deputies saw Denney on the roof and began to check the exterior of the jail. He soon jumped from the roof and a foot chase began with deputies and officers from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
He was later taken into custody where witnesses say he was apprehended in the Walmart parking lot.
Denney was jailed back at the end of January of this year for 39 different charges. Those include first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
The sheriff’s office says all inmates have been accounted for including Denney and there is no more threat to the public. The incident is under investigation by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
More info is expected to be released when available.
