Inmate saved from suicide attempt

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jackson County Jail inmate who attempted suicide was saved by two deputies.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of May 11, a 25-year-old man was being escorted to a new cell within the jail when he suddenly dove head-first through a safety railing on the upper level.
Deputy Fuhrman was able to grab the inmate’s leg, leaving him dangling over the edge. With the help of Deputy Sagert, the inmate was pulled to safety, though he was actively resisting.
After the incident, the inmate received medical and mental health assistance.
“Deputies urge anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to seek help,” JSCO said. “If someone you know is a risk to themselves or others due to a mental illness, call the Jackson County Mental Health Crisis Line at (541) 774-8201.”