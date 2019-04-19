Inmate who tried to escape jail says he regrets everything

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man who tried to escape the Jackson County jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase will spend more than a month in jail.
Shadow Newman faced several charges including criminal mischief and assault on a public safety officer.
While in jail, the sheriff’s office says Newman tried to escape by breaking into a locked closet, then attempting to get through the ceiling.
In the process, he also assaulted a deputy.
Newman was back in court on Thursday; he changed his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” saying he regrets what he did.
“I know sorry doesn’t fix anything I’ve done by any means nor does it justify anything I’ve done,” said Newman.
He was sentenced to 40 days in jail.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.