Inside the Oregon Department of Corrections’ push for new state prison

DOC Director Mike Reese said the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) is “oppressive” and aging past the point of repair.

Reese, the former Multnomah County Sheriff, toured all 12 DOC institutions when he assumed directorship in the fall of 2023. For him, OSP stood out as the worst of the bunch.

“I think this is the top priority for me, in terms of looking at that replacement or remodel,” Reese said. “Is this the right place for us to house adults in custody and is it also helping lead to better outcomes, or is the institution itself a barrier to a progressive correctional facility?”

The DOC estimates it would cost $624 million to replace OSP with a new state prison, which could take about 5-10 years to build.

The alternative, Reese said, is a backlog of more than $110 million in deferred maintenance requests at the current facility and tens of millions more in needed improvements and upgrades.

“We do that work and then what breaks next?” he said. “This institution has a vibe to it that makes it challenging to talk about rehabilitation and restoration of people’s humanity and dignity.”

The department is asking lawmakers to approve a feasibility study in the upcoming legislative session to evaluate the cost-benefit of a new or repaired state penitentiary.

State Senator Janeen Sollman, who co-chairs the Oregon Legislature’s Ways and Means subcommittee on public safety, said she visited the state prison and she supports the idea of building a one.