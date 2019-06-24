(KOMO) – As fires intensify in Oregon, the state’s Department of Forestry has the largest air tanker in the world at its disposal. The SuperTanker can drop up to 19,200 gallons of flame fighting liquid onto a raging wildfire. KATU News traveled to Marana, Arizona to get an exclusive look at the Jumbo Jet air tanker in action. The SuperTanker helped fight the Camp Fire, the most deadly and destructive wildfire in California. In 2018, ODF used the plane to fight the Klondike and Garner Complex Fire.
Inside the wildfire fighting Global SuperTanker
