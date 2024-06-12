(CNN) – Legendary NBA player and executive Jerry West has died at the age of 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers say he passed away Wednesday morning with his wife Karen by his side.

West was one of the most famous players in the league and it was his silhouette that became the inspiration for the NBA’s logo, earning him the nickname ‘the logo.’

Also known on the court as ‘Mr. Clutch,’ West started his career with the Lakers in 1960 in Minneapolis, shortly before the team relocated to LA.

During his 14-year career playing for the Lakers, he was a 14-time NBA All Star leading the franchise to nine NBA finals.

West went on to coach the Lakers for three seasons before becoming a scout and then joining the front office. Under his leadership, the team added the superstar talents of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant.

West went on to other front office positions with the Grizzlies, Warriors, and the Clippers.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.