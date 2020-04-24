Instacart to hire 250k workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) – Instacart plans to hire 250,000 new workers. That’s in addition to the 300,000 brought on in recent weeks.
The grocery delivery service has seen a surge in demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic
The startup wants to hire the new workers over the next two months.
The “full-service shoppers” are treated as independent contractors.
Instacart’s goal is to be able to meet the recent high demand and “get back to same-day delivery.”
Some customers have struggled in recent weeks to secure delivery slots due to the high demand.