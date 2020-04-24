Home
Instacart to hire 250k workers

Instacart to hire 250k workers

Economy News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) – Instacart plans to hire 250,000 new workers. That’s in addition to the 300,000 brought on in recent weeks.

The grocery delivery service has seen a surge in demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic

The startup wants to hire the new workers over the next two months.

The “full-service shoppers” are treated as independent contractors.

Instacart’s goal is to be able to meet the recent high demand and “get back to same-day delivery.”

Some customers have struggled in recent weeks to secure delivery slots due to the high demand.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »