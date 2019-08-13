Interior Dept. to make changes to Endangered Species Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – There are major changes on the way for the Endangered Species Act.
The Interior Department announced the new rules will scale back regulations.
The Trump administration says this will allow the focus to be on the “rarest species.”
But environmentalists say the move could push more animals and plants toward extinction.
The overhaul includes changing how federal agencies consider whether species and habitats qualify for protections.
Critics fear this could allow for more oil and gas drilling.
The new rules will more than likely be challenged in court.