International Fitness denies complaints

Medford, Ore.- A former Medford International Fitness employee is complaining of paychecks bouncing – a claim the company denies.

The former employee did not want to be identified but told NBC5 News those issues impact multiple people.

NBC5 News reached out to both current employees and the company’s senior manager, Troy Frinkfrock who say the accusations aren’t true and may be coming from someone who left on bad terms.

“100 percent of everything that we are doing there is done in the right way,” Frinkfrock said.

The manager wants gym members in Medford to know no matter what rumors they may hear or what they may see on social media, International Fitness is doing well, its employees are paid, and it’s looking forward to a strong 2018.

“We bought this club in a troubled situation, so there were a lot of challenges there, but we’ve made a lot of progress and the club is solvent,” Frinkfrock said.

NBC5 News checked with the Bureau of Labor and Industry and it confirms it hasn’t received any complaints or filings against International Fitness or its owner in 2017.

