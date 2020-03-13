Internet providers agree to guarantee service amid coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Major internet providers agree not to terminate service in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today, the Federal Communications Commission said companies like AT&T, Comcast—the parent company of NBCUniversal—and Verizon have agreed not to terminate service for subscribers for the next 60 days if they can’t pay their bills due to disruptions caused by coronavirus.
They also agreed to open wi-fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.
Millions more Americans are expected to work from home as employers and states urge people to telework to reduce the potential spread of the virus.
Comcast said Thursday it was raising its speeds for all its low-income users, while AT&T said it was waiving data caps for consumers that have plans with usage caps.