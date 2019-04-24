Into the fringe: Oregon Fringe Festival kicks off in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– A celebration of art is taking place in Ashland this week at the annual Oregon Fringe Festival.
Started six years ago by students at SOU’s Oregon Center for the Arts, the festival has since expanded to new areas across the city and includes dozens of new artists.
The idea is to celebrate all forms of art from musical performances and visual arts to dance and theatre. Organizers say it’s about celebrating creativity and freedom of expression that may lie on the fringe of what may be the mainstream entertainment in a given city.
“OSF is obviously like the big dog in town here, maybe the Cabaret Theatre as well,” said Jared Brown, festival curator. “Our festival kind of exists on the outside of that and enjoys attention from people who like a little more unconventional art.”
The OFF is aligned with The Fringe, an international movement with more than 70 years of history of the creative spirit. The festival will have dozens of performances throughout the week with artists coming in from across the country.
If you would like to know more or see what the schedule will be, you can visit the website here.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.