Intruder fatally shot by resident during apparent break in says MPD

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police Department has released information regarding the fatal shooting Saturday evening.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Berrydale road.

MPD says one resident fired on an intruder in self defense.

Medford Police says officers were dispatched to the complex just after 6 p.m. Saturday, following a report of an unknown individual attempting to force entry into an apartment.

Within minutes, a second call was received reporting gunshots at the same location.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds, who preliminary investigations revealed had forced entry into the apartment and was advancing towards a resident with a knife.

Another resident fired in self defense.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD will provide further updates as information becomes available.

