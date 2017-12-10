Intruder robs house while owner is asleep

Medford, Ore.– “Scared to death… I was scared to death.”
Those are the words 97-year old Medford resident, Eileen, used to describe a horrifying situation.
Early Friday morning, while Eileen was still asleep, an intruder broke through her window and let himself into her home. Footage captured from security camera’s in the house show the suspect walking around her kitchen with a flashlight as he tries to locate items of value.
However, while the intruder is looking around, he can be seen eating food from Eileen’s fridge, including some ice cream. As the intruder continued to scour the house, he even takes a peek into Eileen’s room but ultimately decides not to go in.
According to one of her sons, Douglas, that is the scariest part.
“The total violation of having someone ramping around in her house in the middle of the night while she is still in bed is just an absolute crime.”
Luckily, no physical harm came to Eileen but a few items were stolen from her house including a television and an old typewriter. Eileen’s son says she’s lived in that house for 70 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.
Medford police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, please contact police.
*Family members asked that we not include Eileen’s last name for cautionary reasons