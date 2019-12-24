Invasive hornet appears in Washington State

BLAINE, Wash. – Agricultural authorities in Washington are investigating the arrival of an Asian giant hornet in their state.
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, a resident found the nearly two-inch insect in the city of Blaine on the U.S.-Canada border.
It was dead, but the resident also reported seeing a live one fly into the forest.
The department took the dead specimen.
The Asian hornet, the largest pest of its kind, is an enemy of the honey bee.
According to Purdue University’s Pest Tracker, it can kill as many as 40 bees per minute.
The insect is normally dormant in the winter and has never been seen in Washington State.
A Canadian official said it likely migrated from Canada.