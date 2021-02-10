Invasive zebra mussels found at Ashland checkpoint

ASHLAND, Ore. — An invasive species that has, so far, managed to stay out of Oregon was intercepted in Ashland this past weekend.
By law, all boats entering Oregon are required to be inspected when watercraft inspection stations are open. This is, in part, to protect the state from invasive zebra mussels.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on Super Bowl Sunday, technicians at the Ashland watercraft inspection station along Interstate 5 found zebra mussels on a boat’s motor and other areas of the watercraft.
The boat was subsequently decontaminated to remove the mussels.
“Currently Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is free of zebra or quagga mussels. If this boat had launched anywhere in Oregon or elsewhere, it could have introduced and started the spread of zebra mussels to waterbodies like the Columbia River,” said Rick Boatner, ODFW Invasive Species and Wildlife Integrity Supervisor. “Please remember to always clean, drain and dry any type of watercraft, be it a yacht or a paddleboard.”
This year, watercraft inspection stations will be located in Brookings, Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Umatilla, Ashland, and Ontario.
For information about inspection stations and permits, visit: https://myodfw.com/articles/waterway-access-and-aquatic-invasive-species-permits.