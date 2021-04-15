Invasive zebra mussels found in Rogue Valley pet store

ASHLAND, Ore. – An invasive species was found in at least one Southern Oregon pet store.
Last month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in aquarium products sold in Ashland, particularly in “Betta Buddy Marimo Ball” moss plants.
“The concern is that zebra mussels released into a storm drain or flushed down the toilet could be introduced into a waterway,” ODFW explained. “They will cause disruption of the food chain, change the chemistry of the water which can cause more blue-green algae outbreaks or offensive taste and clog water intake and delivery systems for drinking water, irrigation and hydroelectric power.”
ODFW urged consumers who have bought Marimo Ball plants to dispose of them by either freezing or boiling before throwing them in the trash. The aquarium will need to be disinfected.