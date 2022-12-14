Investigation continues 2 years after Kurt Krauss’ death in Josephine Co.

MERLIN, Ore. – Two years after a local businessman was killed, police are still looking for answers.

On the morning of Monday, December 14, 2020, multiple agencies responded to a reported shooting just before 7:00 a.m. on Corporate Way in an industrial park near Merlin.

Oregon State Police said 56-year-old Kurt Krauss of Grants Pass was found dead outside of his business.

On January 19, 2021, Pacific Consulting and Investigations of Ashland said Krauss’ family is offering a $50,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Kurt Krauss.”

On the two-year anniversary of the incident, OSP said investigators believe there are people who have information regarding the circumstances of Krauss’ death.

“Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be or if OSP might already be aware of it, we want to hear from you,” investigators said. “Think back to December 2020. Did you notice anyone who had unexplained injuries? Do you know someone who suddenly departed from the area after the offense? Do you know someone who showed intense interest in or avoidance of this case? If so, we urge you to contact the Oregon State Police and help bring some closure to the Krauss family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-442-2068 or *OSP.