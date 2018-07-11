Investigation continues with White City fire

WHITE CITY, Ore.– Law enforcement is still wrapping up its investigation on a fire that broke out in White City on July 5.
Fire officials say the Atlantic Avenue Fire burned over 115 acres and was caused by a teen setting off fireworks.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office says the juvenile department is currently handling the case but that could change once the investigation is complete.
They say it’s also possible the case involving a 14-year-old girl could be settled outside of court. It’s unknown whether investigators will charge the parents with anything at this time.
