Investigation into death of 13-year-old continues

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A man has come forward saying he may have been driving a vehicle that struck and killed a 13-year-old girl alongside a Jackson County roadway.
On the morning of October 30, a passerby found a Meadow Grace Boyd with fatal injuries in the 5100 block of East Evans Creek Road, between Rogue River and Wimer.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Meadow was standing at the end of her driveway waiting for the school bus when she was hit by an object attached to a vehicle. The possibilities include a side mirror, racks, trailer parts or cargo items.
On November 1, investigators said it’s likely the driver of the vehicle knew they hit something. However, they may not have known it was a person. The driveway was lined with trash cans where Meadow was standing. The incident also occurred before sunrise, when conditions were dark and foggy.
In a November 7 update, investigators said a man came forward to report he may be the driver of the vehicle that hit Meadow. His vehicle is being examined to determine if it was involved, but the man has not been named a suspect in a crime.
Police are still working to identify two other vehicles seen driving north on East Evans Creek Road near Minthorne Drive between 6:55 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on October 30. One was described as a silver or white full-size pickup truck. The other is a dark colored full-size pickup truck. Detectives are hoping the drivers of those vehicle come forward so they make sure they weren’t involved.
JSCO wrote, “Meadow was the youngest of four siblings. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, rock climbing, and reading. Meadow had a dog named Wicket and she loved horses. While Meadow was small in stature, her family described her as a “protector” — someone who helped and supported people who were bullied. Meadow’s family members are hoping someone will come forward with information to help them understand what happened to her.”
Detectives continue to ask anyone who may have surveillance video of the area to contact police. Anyone with information about this tragic case is asked to call Detective Bohn or Detective Burchfiel at 541-774-6800.