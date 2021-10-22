Investigation into Grants Pass massage parlor leads to arrests for prostitution

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Several people are facing charges in connection with a raid at a Grants Pass massage parlor.
Deputies said there has been an ongoing investigation into commercial sexual solicitation at Silk Road Massage parlor on Northeast Seventh Street. Concerns about human trafficking reportedly surfaced as detectives looked into the case.
On Thursday, the business was raided and several arrests were made.
58-year-old Wei Zhang of Grants Pass was charged with promoting prostitution. 41-year-old Kul Assavaphoom of Grants Pass was cited and released for prostitution. During the raid, a customer, 52-year-old Yhang Zhao, was found with a U.S. Marshal warrant out of Virginia and was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
The business was owned by 48-year-old Min Zhang of Grants Pass, investigators said.
The operation was reportedly a cooperative effort between Grants Pass Police Department detectives, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) and the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team (RADE).