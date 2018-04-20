Investigators: $890k worth of pot from NorCal intercepted in Utah

COALVILLE, Utah – Nearly $900,000 worth of marijuana from Northern California was seized in Utah, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
On Monday morning, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a rented pickup truck on Interstate 80 after the truck was allegedly seen making an improper lane change.
UDPS said the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity after talking with the driver of the truck. The trooper then deployed his K-9, which indicated there could be illicit substances in the vehicle.
A subsequent search yielded 356 pounds of marijuana packed into the bed of the pickup.
The State Bureau of Investigation is heading up the investigation. According to the agency, the marijuana originated in Northern California and was bound for Minnesota.
SBI agents estimate each pound of marijuana could have sold on the streets for about $2,500. That would make a total of about $890,000 for all the marijuana recovered.
The investigation into the case is still ongoing.