Investigators: ‘intoxicated’ man injured after jumping in front of vehicle

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A man was injured after he reportedly jumped in front of a moving pickup truck Monday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of June 11, 34-year-old Daniel Lee Warner was reportedly walking in the middle of East Evans Creek Road north of Rogue River.
At some point before 10:30 p.m., deputies believe Warner jumped directly in front of a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by a local 16-year-old boy. Warner was struck by the vehicle and flew more than 100 feet before landing on the ground.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they said Warner was found conscious and breathing, but “highly intoxicated.”
Warner remains in the hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.
The 16-year-old driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said. No criminal charges are expected to be filed against him.
Disorderly conduct charges against Warner will be forwarded on to prosecutors for consideration.