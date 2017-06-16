Investigators: Man killed in Applegate Valley was assaulting driver

Jacksonville, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man who died after being run over in rural Jackson County Thursday night was trying to assault the people inside the truck that hit him.
Justin Gresch, 32, of Applegate was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 about 9:45 p.m. Thursday reporting a disturbance in the 4500 block of Humbug Creek Road. While responding to the area, deputies were told one of the people involved in the disturbance had been run over by a truck.
When officers arrived, they found Gresch in the road. Investigators say he was trying to assault the victims as they were trying to leave. They believe he was run over while trying to get inside the truck.
Everyone involved in the incident was there when officers arrived and cooperated in the investigation. No arrests were made.
The case is still under investigation. Once it’s complete, it will be referred to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.