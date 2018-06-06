Investigators: no criminal wrongdoing in Grants Pass school bus incident

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An incident involving a school bus in Grants Pass blew up on social media, but the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the backlash was based on “inaccurate accounts.”
On Tuesday afternoon, JSCO was notified about a bus carrying children from Fruitdale Elementary that was parked in the road on Frankham Drive for unknown reasons.
First responders rushed to the scene as if it was an emergency. When they arrived, they found all the students had gotten off the bus.
JSCO said children at the scene made allegations they had been physically contacted by the bus driver. That triggered an investigation as students got back on the bus with another driver.
“A complete investigation was conducted including interviews and a review of video from the bus,” JSCO said the day after the incident. “No evidence of criminal wrongdoing or physical contact was found. In turn, evidence juveniles acting inappropriately which affected their safety caused the driver to stop the bus within district policy.”
JSCO said that inaccurate accounts of the incident flooded social media, prompting deputies to say “the public is cautioned to screen social media closely.”
Three Rivers School District will investigate independently regarding the juveniles that allegedly sparked the incident.