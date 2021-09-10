Investigators seek information about Lake County fires

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are asking the public for any information about human-caused wildfires in Lake County.
Oregon State Police, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Forest Service, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the causes of wildfires, including the Cougar Peak Fire.
Crews continue to fight the fast-moving Cougar Peak Fire near Lakeview. Discovered on September 7, the fire has grown to over 83,000 acres in size.
Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 evacuation notifications are still in effect around the Cougar Peak Fire.
“This fire season has seen an increase in human-caused fire starts,” OSP said. “To help with the investigations, the OSP has a phone line for area residents and visitors to call in with information that could help.”
If you have information regarding a human-caused wildfire in Lake County, call 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and reference Trooper Mike Hansen and OSP Case Number SP21-257103.