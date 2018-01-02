Investigators seek woman who reported seeing possible body in Rogue River

PROSPECT, Ore. – Police are trying to find a woman who called reported seeing what could have been a human body in the Rogue River.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman made a report of “suspicious circumstances” to Prospect Fire on New Year’s Eve.
According to investigators, the woman told Prospect Fire she saw what could have been a body in the water near Natural Bridge.
Search and rescue teams scoured the area the next day, but they couldn’t find anything suspicious. They haven’t received any reports of missing persons in the area recently.
Officials don’t have any contact information for the woman, reportedly named “Mara,” and have limited details about the location of the sighting. Investigators would like to talk to “Mara” in order to get more information.
Phone one calls about this case can be made to Sergeant Shawn Richards at 541-776-7206. Reference case number 17-27166.