Investigators work to I.D. man who died on Mt. Hood

Two climbers told dispatchers they found the injured man who appeared to have fallen at an elevation of about 9,400 feet near a part of the mountain known as the Illumination Saddle.
Sgt. Marcus Mendoza with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department said, “He was alive at that point. They were trying to stabilize him while they called 9-1-1.”
Search and rescue climbers made their way up the slopes above Timberline Lodge, but by the time they reached the man, he had died from his injuries. The rescue became a recovery mission.
Sgt. Mendoza said, “I could see, you know, on the faces of the rescuers, a little bit of disappointment when they found out this had turned into a recovery.”
According to the sheriff’s department, the man had ski boots on when the climbers found him, and it appeared he had been backcountry skiing.
Search and rescue team members came back down the mountain a little before 7:00 p.m. with heavy hearts.
Portland Mountain Rescue member Mark Morford said, “This kind of mission where it starts as a rescue and our people were giving patient care and it doesn’t end well, that’s super hard for us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”
Investigators are still trying to find out the identity of the man who died. They say it appears he was skiing alone when he fell.