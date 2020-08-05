Iowa restores voting rights to many convicted felons

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO/NBC) – The governor of Iowa signed an executive order that restores the voting rights for many of the state’s felons who have completed their sentences.
Governor Kim Reynolds signed the measure in Des Moines Wednesday morning surrounded by some of the people who had long advocated for the change.
The order restores the voting rights for most felons who have discharged their sentence, meaning they’ve completed parole, probation, supervised release, or any special sentence. It excludes those who have been found guilty of the state’s most serious crimes like homicide, manslaughter, vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.
The Republican governor also spoke about the need for a constitutional amendment to address the issue, as her executive order could be overturned by the next governor of the state, which has happened in the past.
Reynolds said, “Today, I am announcing that I will be signing Executive Order Number 7, which restores the right to vote for Iowans who have already completed their felony sentences and announced that I will continue to do so on a daily basis for those who complete their sentence in the future. The executive order required Iowans to complete any prison, probation, parole, or special sentence and it still requires those who committed felony homicide offenses to individually apply for restoration. This is a cause on which so many Iowans have worked on for years. It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances.”
Reynolds said she will continue to work toward the goal of a constitutional amendment on the issue.
Felons excluded from the order can still petition the governor for the right to vote.